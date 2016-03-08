Roma join race to Liverpool target
29 June at 15:25Serie A giants Roma have reportedly joined the race to sign Juventus and Liverpool target Mateo Kovacic.
The 24-year-old Croatian joined Real Madrid from Inter in the summer of 2015 for a fee of 29 million euros. Since his arrival at the club, Kovacic has not managed to break into the first team, with Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro being well-established players in the heart of the park.
Cadena Cope report that Roma have joined the race to sign Kovacic, with the club already having sealed eight signings this summer.
Kovacic has already drawn links with Juventus and Liverpool this summer and is expected to leave.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
