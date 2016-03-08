Roma join the growing list of suitors for Tonali

Roma are the latest club to join the seemingly ever growing list of admirers of Sandro Tonali. Brescia’s 18 year old midfielder, who was called up to the Italy National team in November, has often been described as the new-Pirlo, something which the player himself has been keen to distance himslef from. But his playing style and his roots, with both players coming through Brescia’s academy, make it hard to avoid such comparisons. Tonali usually plays as a regista and likes to dictate the play with his strong passing ability.

His performances have been attracting interest from all over Italy and beyond. Juventus, Milan and Inter have all been following his progress in Serie B, and during the January transfer window he was even linked to Liverpool. The Gazzetta dello Sport has now thrown Roma’s hat into the ring for the midfielder, whose price tag has been set by Brescia at €30 million.