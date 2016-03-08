Roma, Juan Jesus expected to join fellow Italian side in January transfer window
23 December at 15:20Roma defender Juan Jesus is closer and closer to leaving the club in January, with a move to fellow Italian side Bologna expected, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 28-year-old Brazilian defender, who is contracted to the club until 2021, is not considered necessary to the project of coach Paulo Fonseca and so is expected to leave the Giallorossi in the upcoming January transfer window. The player has only made four appearances across all competitions this season for the Roman club, only managing to play 104 minutes in three league appearances for the club.
The expected deal, the report continues, is a loan deal with a buy option attached, meaning the Brazilian defender could return to Roma in the summer if Bologna are not convinced by his performances. Last season Juan Jesus made 24 appearances for Roma, regularly being deployed by both Eusebio Di Francesco and Claudio Ranieri.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments