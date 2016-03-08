Roma, Juan Jesus is one step away from Fiorentina

On the day of the yes of Ibanez and Politano also comes the news of the fast approaching transfer of Juan Jesus to Fiorentina reports calciomercato.



The Brazilian defender is expected to go on loan with a redemption obligation and has already given his full consent to the transfer from Rome to Florence.



According to the latest reports from calciomercato, Fiorentina management are reaching the final stages and terms with AS Roma over the 28 year old Brazilian.



Juan Jesus would be leaving the Giallorossi after three and a half seasons following his transfer from former club Inter Milan.



Juan has only featured four times this season under new Roma manager Paulo Fonseca and has fallen down in the pecking order of the Portuguese boss and will no doubt be looking to gain a move In order to maximise his playing time towards the back end of his career.



At just 20 years old, Juan had 4 caps for the Brazilian national team, but has seen his career stagnate over the last few years.



Anthony Privetera