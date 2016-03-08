Roma, Juan Jesus: 'The draw with Inter was important...'

25 April at 18:00
Roma defender Juan Jesus has spoken to Roma TV ahead of the match against Cagliari this weekend, as the season enters its final few matches and competition for a place in European football next season is at an all time high. 

"​I think the last match against Inter was a good match. It was difficult, we knew of their quality, we tried to win but a draw came out as the final result: for me the glass is half full. It was important to give continuity to the path taken. I'm happy with what I'm doing, but I have to improve again."

