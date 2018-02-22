Roma-Juve, latest team news: Allegri to bench Matuidi

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri could bench Matuidi in tonight’s away clash against Roma. According to Sky Sport the bianconeri will line-up with a 4-2-3-1 system which Szczesny in goal, De Scigio, Barzagli and Rugani starting as left-backs, Alex Sandro on the left. Khedira and Pjanic in the middle of the park, Bernardeschi, Dybala and Mandzukic behind Higuain who will play as a sole striker.



Eusebio Di Francesco will also line-up his Roma side with four defenders: Florenzi, Fazio, Juan Jesus and Kolarov. In the middle of the park Strootman is expected to start over Lorenzo Pellegrini, while Cengiz Under, Dzeko and El Shaarawy should start up front.

Thanks to Inter’s home defeat against Sassuolo yesterday night Roma have already qualified for the Champions League. Juventus need one point to win their seventh successive scudetto.



Roma-Juve: predicted line-ups



JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain.



ROMA (4-3.3): Alisson; Florenzi, Fazio, Jesus, Kolarov; Strootman (Pellegrini), De Rossi, Nainggolan; Under, Dzeko, El Shaarawy.

