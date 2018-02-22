AS Roma have lost the most Serie A games against Juventus (80) – the Bianconeri have won more games in the top-flight only against Inter (81) than against the Giallorossi.



Juventus have won six of their last nine league games against AS Roma (1D 2L), keeping a clean sheet five times.



The Giallorossi are unbeaten in their last three home league games against the Bianconeri, winning both of the last two meetings – the last time they won three matches in a row against Juventus in the Olimpico was between 1993 and 1995.



AS Roma have won their last four league games: the last time the Giallorossi won five consecutive games in Serie A was last November.



Juventus are unbeaten in their last 12 games played on the road in Serie A (10W 2D), keeping a clean sheet seven times.



Massimiliano Allegri, with 91 points this term, has already equalled his record in a single Serie A campaign (91, in 2016/17 and 2015/16, both for Juventus).



A draw in this game will crown Juventus the Serie A 2017/18 champions and also qualify AS Roma for next season’s Champions League.