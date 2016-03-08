Roma, Juventus to offer a striker in exchange for Manolas

According to Radio Radio, Juventus could spark a transfer merry-go-round by offering Higuain, who Chelsea are unwilling to sign permanently, to Roma as a replacement for Edin Dzeko, who seems likely to go to Inter in the summer. The move is said to be even more likely if Chelsea sack manager Maurizio Sarri, who himself has been linked to Roma. Roma will be in need of a replacement for Dzeko, and should Sarri find himself in the Roma hotseat, the chance to work with Higuain again, after spells with him at Napoli and Chelsea may be too good to turn down.

Manolas has a €36 million release clause that becomes active in the summer, and Roma seem resigned to losing the defender in the transfer window, as many top European clubs have taken an interest in the cut price fee.