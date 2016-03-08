Roma, Kalinić is in Rome for his medicals before signing

Roma have closed the deal to bring Nikola Kalinić from Atletico Madrid. The 31-year-old Croatian has arrived on loan from the Spanish side to the Giallorossi at a cost of €2.5m with a fixed redemption fee of €9m. The negotiations were finalised in the last few days, with the player agreeing to the deal several weeks ago. Roma coach Paulo Fonseca will now be able to utilise his new vice-Dzeko, replacing Patrik Schick who is ready to move to German club RB Leipzig.Kalinić is currently carrying out his medical examinations in Rome at Villa Stuart. After the physical tests, he will move to the club’s headquarters to sign his new contract with the Giallorossi. Later today the official announcement is expected from the club. The player previously spent three years in Italy, making 69 league appearances for Fiorentina before spending a season on loan to Milan, making 31 appearances with the Rossoneri.Apollo Heyes