Roma, Kalinic refuses offer from Ligue 1 side
07 January at 12:20Roma striker Nikola Kalinic doesn’t want to leave the Giallorossi, declining a transfer offer this morning, according to a report from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 32-year-old Croatian striker, who is currently on loan from Atletico Madrid, wants to remain with the Roman club and doesn’t want to leave this month. He refused an offer from his former coach Paulo Sousa’s Bordeaux.
Kalinic has failed to make an impact in the eternal city, failing to score a goal or provide an assist all season. He’s made seven appearances across all competitions for the club, for a total of 200 minutes. The player has only started twice for the Giallorossi, once in the league against Sampdoria and against Wolfsberger in the Europa League.
Last season Kalinic also struggled with Atletico, scoring only four goals across 24 appearances, providing one assist in that time.
Apollo Heyes
