Roma, Kluivert aiming for 4th place

29 September at 22:00
Roma winger Justin Kluivert spoke to Sky after the Giallorossi's 1-0 victory against Lecce this afternoon:

'​Life under Fonseca? You always want to play. I am happy to have played 5 games from the beginning. I have to go on like this and I think we can win more games. Today has been difficult but it's okay.

'Smalling? ​I think he helps a lot because he is strong, fast. I'm glad he's here and can help the team.

'​This year it is important to qualify for the Champions League. I think we can win the Europa League and give everything for this goal.'

