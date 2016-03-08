Roma, Kluivert aiming for 4th place
29 September at 22:00Roma winger Justin Kluivert spoke to Sky after the Giallorossi's 1-0 victory against Lecce this afternoon:
'Life under Fonseca? You always want to play. I am happy to have played 5 games from the beginning. I have to go on like this and I think we can win more games. Today has been difficult but it's okay.
'Smalling? I think he helps a lot because he is strong, fast. I'm glad he's here and can help the team.
'This year it is important to qualify for the Champions League. I think we can win the Europa League and give everything for this goal.'
