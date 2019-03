Roma, Kluivert: 'My father was an idol but CR7 is my role model'

Roma winger Justin Kluivert has given an interview to the La Gazzetta dello Sport, in which he discussed his father, his time at Roma and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo."It has a lot to do with trust. I feel that I manage the first dribble, for example. But trust is also linked to the image of me that I can convey to my companions, of positivity and brilliance. In this sense, my models are Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar."​My role model? Ronaldo. My father was an idol, but Ronaldo is my model of footballer."​If I expected it to be easier? I was confronted with a more tactical kick than I was used to. I have to be more demanding with myself because I know I can pull out a lot more, but I also have to learn to be convinced by the fact that in a career it may not always go smoothly. At Ajax I did not find any obstacles, here I have several before me: I have to figure out how to shoot them down. Or, at least, how to get around them."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.