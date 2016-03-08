Roma, Kluivert: 'Playing in Italy is more complicated than Eredivisie'
09 October at 11:45Roma forward Justin Kluivert spoke to Italian media outlet Fox via Calciomercato.com today to discuss the differences of playing in Italy and the Netherlands and the higher quality of football in Serie A.
"Playing in the Netherlands is easier than in Italy. In Roma, and in Serie A, I have to make the most of the opportunities I have, trying to make as little mistakes as possible.”
He discussed how the level of football in Italy is higher than in the Netherlands, and why he’s struggled to settle so far with Roma.
“Playing in Italy is more complicated than Eredivisie, at least for me. When I was at Ajax, I used to have at least six or seven chances per game, but that's not the case in Serie A. You face teams where there are a lot of good players, and I'm in one of them, who can defend well and close the gap. That's why it's more complicated to have the right moments”
Finally, the 20-year-old Dutchman touched on what he needs to do to improve.
"If you only have two or three chances per game you have to learn how to use them. At least that's what I have to do to grow up.”
Apollo Heyes
