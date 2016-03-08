Roma, Kolarov holds the European record for free kick goals
10 September at 19:15Roma full-back Aleksandar Kolarov’s goals scored from direct free kicks is a European record, according to statistics provider OptaPaolo via Calciomercato.com.
The 33-year-old Serbian defender, since his debut in Serie A with Lazio in the 2007/08 season, is the only defender to reach double digits of goals directly from a free kick in the top 5 European leagues.
Kolarov has scored a record setting 10 goals thanks to his speciality since the 2007/08 season, with more sure to follow at Roma this season as well.
The defender first reached acclaim with his performances at Lazio during his three-year stint with the Biancocelesti, before moving to the Premier League to play with Manchester City in 2010.
After seven years with the Sky Blues, Kolarov decided to return to Rome, but ended up signing with Lazio intercity rivals Roma instead. The 33-year-old has made 92 appearances for the Giallorossi, scoring 14 goals and providing 15 assists in that time.
Apollo Heyes
