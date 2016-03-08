Roma, Kolarov refuses to discuss interest of Fenerbahce
29 November at 14:15Roma defender Aleksander Kolarov is wanted by Turkish side Fenerbahce, but is refusing to discuss the situation, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Rome based newspaper Il Tempo via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 34-year-old Serbian full back was asked about a possible transfer to turkey in the upcoming January transfer window after the Giallorossi’s 3-0 win over Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa League yesterday, but he simply replied with “no comment”.
Kolarov, whose contract expires with the Giallorossi next June, has been an incredibly consistent and strong player for the Roman club since his arrival from Manchester City in 2017. Since that time, he has made 108 appearances for the club, scoring 16 goals and providing 18 assists in the process.
This season Kolarov has shown that he can still perform at the highest level, despite his age. He has scored four goals and provided three assists for the Giallorossi.
Apollo Heyes
