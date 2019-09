Roma-Kolarov, the latest on contract talks

Aleksander Kolarov has been one of Roma's protagonists in the early part of this season, and now the giallorossi want to repay the Serbian with a contract extension. After the contract renewal of Edin Dzeko, and extension will also arrive for Kolarov as his current deal expires next June.According to Calciomercato.com , Roma director of sport Petrarchi is ready to offer a new deal that extends until 2021. This proposal also includes an option for an additional season. It's also not ruled out that the Serbian left-back could be brought in as a director in the future.For more news, visit our homepage Claudio Perfetto