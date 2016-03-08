Roma-Kolarov, the latest on contract talks
29 September at 16:00Aleksander Kolarov has been one of Roma's protagonists in the early part of this season, and now the giallorossi want to repay the Serbian with a contract extension. After the contract renewal of Edin Dzeko, and extension will also arrive for Kolarov as his current deal expires next June.
According to Calciomercato.com, Roma director of sport Petrarchi is ready to offer a new deal that extends until 2021. This proposal also includes an option for an additional season. It's also not ruled out that the Serbian left-back could be brought in as a director in the future.
Claudio Perfetto
