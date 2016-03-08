Roma, Kolarov unsure about new contract
16 September at 10:15The contract situation of Roma defender Aleksandar Kolarov is now considered a top priority for the Giallorossi, according to Calciomercato.com.
The Roman club has proposed a one-year renewal with an option for a second year to the Serbian full-back, who is considered key to coach Paulo Fonseca’s plans for the Giallorossi.
Kolarov, whose contract expires next summer in June, has taken some time to decide rather than accept without hesitation, leaving Roma in limbo.
The 33-year-old former Lazio defender arrived from Manchester City in 2017 after spending seven years in the Premier League and has already become a fan favourite of the Giallorossi, despite his previous three season spell at intercity rivals Lazio.
Kolarov has made 93 appearances for Roma since his arrival two years ago, scoring 14 goals and providing 16 assists in that time. So far this season, the 33-year-old Serbian international has shown no signs of slowing down, contributing to a goal in each of the Giallorossi’s opening three games this season, including a decisive goal in the Rome derby.
Apollo Heyes
