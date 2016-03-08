Roma-Lazio: As Derby della Capitale approaches, the goals, emotions and numbers...

This upcoming weekend, on March the 2nd, the 188th Derby della Capitale will be held; it promises to be an exciting one, with both Lazio and Roma contesting for a place in continental football next season. Therefore, not only are bragging rights at stake in the Eternal City but also an advantage in the race for Champions League football.Historically, there is a lot to this derby. The very first derby was held in 1929, with Roma taking a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Rodolfo Volk; who was, infact, the first player to score a goal in the official history of Roma. In the 1970's, memories such as Giorgio Chinaglia demanding his teammates burn the shirts they wore after a loss and Sergio Petrelli, who played for Lazio after playing for Roma, was in trouble after firing a gun from a balcony to scare off Roma fans who were attempting to disturb the Lazio squad's sleep at a hotel prior to a match. Tragically, in 1979, Lazio fan Vincenzo Paparelli was murdered by a Roma fan who launched a nautical flare from the Curva Sud to the Curva Nord, killing the father of two.Many more moments have gone down in the history of the derby. From Francesco Totti's 'selfie' celebration with the Roma fans to Senad Lulic's iconic 71st minute winner that won Lazio the Coppa Italia in 2013, every fan, whether Romanista or Laziale, holds at least a distinctive memory of one of world football's most notorious derbies.In all competitions, the Derby della Capitale has taken place 187 times; Lazio winning 52, Roma winning 71 and the two sides drawing 64 times. Eusebio Di Francesco, however, since becoming the head coach at Roma, has not yet lost a Rome derby; Lazio's last victory being a 3-1 win in April 2017.

