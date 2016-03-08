Roma 1-0 Lazio: live updates
29 September at 14:45Roma take on Lazio shortly in the famous Derby della Capitale, with both teams eager to prove they are better than the other; the match almost as important for bragging rights as it is for the final standings of the division. Roma have struggled in their start to the season, winning just twice in all competitions. Lazio, on the other hand, have won their last five in all competitions in-a-row, only losing to Napoli and Juventus at the very start of the season.
Roma are looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, after they demolished newly promoted local club Frosinone 4-0 midweek. This was Roma’s most confident victory of the season and fans of the club will be optimistic about the club finding form just as they are set to play in their fiercest derby against their historic blue and white rivals.
Lazio finished below Roma in the league last season and will be looking to put this behind them as they lead another charge on Champions League football; after they so narrowly missed out last season, losing to Inter on the final day of the season to decide their inevitable fate.
Confirmed line-ups:
Roma: Olsen; Santon, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Nzonzi, De Rossi, Florenzi; Pastore, El Shaarawy, Dzeko
Lazio: Strakosha; Caceres, Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Immobile
