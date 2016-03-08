Lazio are currently seven points ahead of their city rivals with a game in hand, sitting in third place just behind Inter. Roma are in fourth and with Atalanta breathing down their neck, a win would certainly do them good for the upcoming rounds.

The Biancocelesti could go level with Inter on points, getting even closer to Juventus in first place. However, it won't be an easy game for either of the sides, just as it will be a tough game for the Bianconeri later this evening against Napoli.

Make sure to follow the Rome derby via our widgets below, and also check out the official line-ups.

The big day is here. In just under an hour (at the time of publishing), Roma will take on Lazio at the Olimpico for the second Rome derby of the season. For both sides, it will be a very important game for the standings, with regards to their respective targets.