Roma-Lazio, Nzonzi: 'We are ready for battle'

Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi signed for the club in the summer and has a mixed start to his life in Giallorossi. The midfielder was at fault for one of the goals the club conceded in their narrow 3-2 victory over struggling Frosinone last weekend but the World Cup winner has added a fair amount of depth to the side's midfield. Speaking on Roma TV during the 'Match Preview' section, Nzonzi commented on the upcoming Derby della Capitale, with Lazio and Roma set to fight it out on Saturday evening."​The match against Frosinone was very important, we scored at the last minute, which shows the character of the team, we did not give up, we fought until the end. There is a great atmosphere, like with all the derbies, but this one in particular. It will be important to win to make the fans happy. The away leg went well, but it was not easy and it will not be this time either. We are ready for battle."

