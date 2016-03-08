Roma leading race to sign Juve’s Rugani: report

Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma are leading the race to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, as per Tuttosport.



The 25-year-old’s future at the club remained uncertain since the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax earlier in the summer.



It was reported before that Rugani, who was heavily linked with Premier League club Arsenal, was close to joining French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.



But as per the new development, it is believed that the Italy international is now on his way to Rome where he will join on a season-long loan before the end of the ongoing transfer window.

