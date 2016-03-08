Roma legend Totti says his future is uncertain but has no Roma regrets



Club legend Francesco Totti says his future is still uncertain after he left Roma this summer.



Speaking to Sky Sports, Totti said that he has had a strange summer due to leaving Roma and with Gigi Buffon returning to Juventus but then affirm that he believes he was right to leave his boyhood club.



"My future? Sabaudia! [a beach near Rome] I don't know, I'm considering. I have so many things I can do, I will take the best one. In Italy? Yes, why not. In Italy or in Europe.



“Role? General, a bit of everything. The important thing is to work, to do things with desire and determination.



“Roma? I'm not following anything. I hope they can do a great job.

“If I would do it all again in a press conference? When I do something and take a position, it means I thought about it from for a long time. If I have done it, it means that it is right.



“Called by Sampdoria? President Ferrero calls me every day, he is my neighbour on the beach."



"Icardi and Higuain? I don't know, they may even be making an exchange. As far as I'm concerned it's still at sea, it may be that nothing will happen, I don't even know myself. "



