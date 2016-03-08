Roma legend Totti says his future is uncertain but has no Roma regrets

05 July at 22:15

Club legend Francesco Totti says his future is still uncertain after he left Roma this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Totti said that he has had a strange summer due to leaving Roma and with Gigi Buffon returning to Juventus but then affirm that he believes he was right to leave his boyhood club.

"My future? Sabaudia! [a beach near Rome] I don't know, I'm considering. I have so many things I can do, I will take the best one. In Italy? Yes, why not. In Italy or in Europe.

“Role? General, a bit of everything. The important thing is to work, to do things with desire and determination.

“Roma? I'm not following anything. I hope they can do a great job.
“If I would do it all again in a press conference? When I do something and take a position, it means I thought about it from for a long time. If I have done it, it means that it is right.

“Called by Sampdoria? President Ferrero calls me every day, he is my neighbour on the beach."

"Icardi and Higuain? I don't know, they may even be making an exchange. As far as I'm concerned it's still at sea, it may be that nothing will happen, I don't even know myself. "
 
 

