Roma, Leipzig have changed their mind on Schick: the latest
14 April at 19:00RB Leipzig seem ready to activate the buy option on Roma owned forward Patrick Schick, according to a report from German magazine Kicker via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Coronavirus emergency has led the club to consider making an investment of around €30 million, and consider that price fair for the 24-year-old Czech striker. The player has impressed whilst on loan this season, despite suffering from some injures. Leipzig will pay the Giallorossi €28 million, which would rise to €29 million if the German club qualifies for the 2020/21 Champions League.
Schick has made 19 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1174 minutes. In that time, he has scored seven goals and provided three assists, bouncing back from an ankle injury suffered at the start of the season. Last season the 24-year-old scored five goals and provided three assists for Roma in 32 appearances.
Apollo Heyes
