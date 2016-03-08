Roma, Leonardo Spinazzola returns to group training following injury
09 September at 16:45Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola will return to group training after more than two weeks of individual work due to injury, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 26-year-old Italian was ruled out of the Giallorossi’s first two games due to a muscle injury, but the ex-Juventus full-back could regain his match fitness in time for Sassuolo’s visit to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, although the defender is unlikely to play the full 90 minutes.
Spinazzola will most likely start his first Giallorossi game of the season against Bologna later on in the month.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments