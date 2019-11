Roma likely to make loan move for Everton’s Kean in January

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are likely to make a loan move for English Premier League outfit Everton’s unsettled striker Moise Kean in the January transfer window.The 19-year-old is having a hard-time settling in England following his €27.5 million move from Serie A giants Juventus in the summer. As per the latest development , Roma are keen on signing the Italy international as they see him as perfect fit to bolster the squad depth.Therefore, the hierarchy of the Rome-based club are likely to make an approach to sign Kean on loan in January with an option to make the deal permanent for €30 million in the summer.