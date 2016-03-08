Roma likely to make loan move for Everton’s Kean in January
19 November at 18:10Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are likely to make a loan move for English Premier League outfit Everton’s unsettled striker Moise Kean in the January transfer window.
The 19-year-old is having a hard-time settling in England following his €27.5 million move from Serie A giants Juventus in the summer.
As per the latest development, Roma are keen on signing the Italy international as they see him as perfect fit to bolster the squad depth.
Therefore, the hierarchy of the Rome-based club are likely to make an approach to sign Kean on loan in January with an option to make the deal permanent for €30 million in the summer.
