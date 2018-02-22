Roma line up shock swoop for Donnarumma in case Alisson joins Real Madrid or Liverpool
18 May at 12:40According to the latest reports from Premium Sport, Roma have identified AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as their prime target should they be forced to sell Alisson during this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid have been linked with big-money moves for the Brazilian internationalist, though sporting director Monchi has repeatedly insisted that the Giallorossi have no intention of selling their ‘keeper.
Meanwhile, Donnarumma’s future remains clouded in uncertainty. He has made several high-profile mistakes in recent months, though this has not deterred Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in securing his services.
La Lupa could in fact also face competition from Napoli if they choose to pursue a deal for the 19-year-old Italian, given the fact that one of the Partenopei’s main priorities is to find a suitable replacement for Pepe Reina who, coincidentally, is set to join the Rossoneri on a free transfer.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
