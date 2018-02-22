The striker born in 1994 spent the past season on loan at Besiktas, bagging 20 goals in all competitions, four of which came in the Champions League. He's now returned to Benfica and by the looks of it, he will leave the Portuguese club once again this summer. Roma, Liverpool and Manchester United are all interested in his services, which the player himself confirmed in the interview, albeit insisting that there's no agreement with any club as of now.

" There is the interest from some clubs in the Premier League, but there is no agreement," Talisca told Correio da Manha-

According to the British media, his transfer to England will be completed as soon as he's granted a work permit, which shouldn't be a problem for the Brazilian.