Roma, loan request for Foden of Manchester City denied

02 September at 12:00
According to the English tabloid the Sun via Calciomercato.com, Roma asked Manchester City if there was a possibility of a loan deal for young talent Phil Foden. However, coach Pep Guardiola’s response was definitively negative, denying the loan deal and keeping hold of the 19-year-old Premier League champion. Foden is a Manchester City youth academy graduate and has initially struggled to break into the Sky Blues star studded line-up, however has impressed dramatically when given the chance.

Apollo Heyes

