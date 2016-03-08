Roma locks Pellegrini: No release clause, captains band and Totti's 10
27 December at 01:30Lorenzo Pellegrini at the center of the present and the future: this is the project of Roma, who plan to lock down their talented midfielder. The first step is contractual: according to Corriere dello Sport, in fact, Petrachi is ready to extend the contract of the former Sassuolo man from 2022 to 2024.
It is also said that Roma will be removing the current 30 million clause. Pellegrini is the perfect footballer for this Rome: born in the capital, played football in Trigoria, he is young, Italian and with a lot of room for growth.
Petrachi is now ready to reward him: After Florenzi and possibly Dzeko, it will be up to him to wear the captain's armband. It is also probable that the number 10 shirt will go to him. Yes, that of Totti, left free by the champion's farewell . In short, Roma prepares the future and focuses entirely on Pellegrini: renewal, sash and shirt number 10 to retain its home-made jewel.
Anthony Privetera
