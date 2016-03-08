Roma look to Bartra to replace Manolas
20 June at 14:10After the whirlwind that has surrounded Roma since Francesco Totti’s departure, the club are now attempting to get back to business as they plan their assault on the transfer market this summer. There main point of attention at the moment seems to be a central defender to replace Kostas Manolas who, one way or another, now seems a near certainty to be leaving the club. Napoli remain in the driving seat for his signature, and Roma are wasting no time as they look to identify his replacement.
The latest idea is that of Marc Bartra, the former Barcelona defender, who now plays for Real Betis. According to Sky Sports Roma are considering making an offer between €20-25m for the Spanish centre-back, who featured 33 times for Betis in La Liga last year.
Meanwhile the club are also looking to press on with their behind the scenes shake up, with the Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that Morgan De Sanctis is set to be offered a leading role with the club, probably that of technical director as the club look to move on from the Totti debacle.
