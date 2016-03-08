Roma look to El Loco for next season?

After the sacking for Di Francisco early in the season, Roma are in the hunt for a manager.



In addition to the usual Sarri, Giampaolo and Gasperini, Roma could test the ground for two foreign technicians for next season. Among the names being examined, in fact, there would be Jackim and Bielsa, respectively at the helm of Monaco and Leeds United. According to Il Messaggero and La Gazzetta dello Sport.



Biesla once took the bench at Roma’s cross-town rival Lazio, however the Argentine quit after only 2 days. Roma’s pursuit of the El Loco will depend hugely on whether he manages to get Leeds promoted back to the Premier League, the Yorkshire club currently sit in 3rd, only 1 point outside the automatic qualification places.



