Roma look to former Milan defender as Zappacosta replacement?
05 October at 20:15After the injury suffered by Roma full-back Davide Zappacosta, who signed for the club on a temporary basis from Chelsea in the summer, the Giallorossi are looking for potential replacements.
One such replacement is Ignazio Abate, the former AC Milan defender whose contract with the Rossoneri expired at the end of last season. Abate is still available on a free transfer, after rejecting offers from Qatari and Saudi clubs, and Roma could be the ideal destination for him.
