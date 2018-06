Serie A giants AS Roma are reportedly looking to hijack Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore's move to Premier League side West Ham.Pastore has been linked with the Hammers over the last few weeks and while wages seem to be a problem for the club from London, the Argentina seems close to a switch to the Premier League.Gazzetta dello Sport report that while Roma are still far from Pastore, they are looking to hijack a deal for the midfielder.While the 6 million euros per season wage will be too much for Roma to afford, they feel that the 20 million euros fee for Pastore is very much feasible.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)