Roma look to hijack Pastore's West Ham move
17 June at 11:35Serie A giants AS Roma are reportedly looking to hijack Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore's move to Premier League side West Ham.
Pastore has been linked with the Hammers over the last few weeks and while wages seem to be a problem for the club from London, the Argentina seems close to a switch to the Premier League.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that while Roma are still far from Pastore, they are looking to hijack a deal for the midfielder.
While the 6 million euros per season wage will be too much for Roma to afford, they feel that the 20 million euros fee for Pastore is very much feasible.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments