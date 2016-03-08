Roma look to hold onto Dzeko after setting €30m price-tag

19 March at 18:30
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma have set a price-tag of €30m for Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko. As Dzeko is 33-years-old and has a contract expiring in 2020, this price will likely deter any interest, such as that reportedly of Inter Milan.

Dzeko will likely remain at Roma next season; with his contract then expiring and the Bosnian to come to a decision with the Giallorossi management as to what happens next.

