Reports from Spain suggest that Serie A giants Roma have made an approach to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Daniel Wass.Wass joined Celta from French side Evian in the summer of 2015 and has become an important player since. He appeared in 35 La Liga games last season, scoring four times and assisting nine times.Marca report that Roma have approached Wass' agent, with the player's contract set to run out in the summer of 2019.Wass is likely to not pen an extension at the club, with Everton and Valencia also after him.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)