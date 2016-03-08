Roma make huge donation to the family of Sean Cox

Cox is now going through a rough rehabilitation, and several big profiles have already made their donations. Roma's president, James Pallotta, has previously stated that:

"What happened to Sean Cox should never happen to anyone attending a football match. Our thoughts today, as they have been from day one, are with Sean, Martina and their whole family. We all hope Sean makes as full a recovery as possible."

On their official Twitter account, Roma have announced that they will donate a total of €150K for the rehabilitation of Sean Cox, who was brutally assaulted while in Rome to watch the game between his team Liverpool and Roma.