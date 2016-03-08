Roma make new €17m offer for United’s Smalling
08 January at 12:35Italian Serie A giants AS Roma have made a new offer of €17 million for the permanent signing of English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s centre-back Chris Smalling.
The England international is currently spending a season-long loan at the Rome-based club where he has impressed the hierarchy with his defensive performances.
There have been reports that Roma’s representatives have been in negotiations with United for the possible transfer of Smalling but no final deal was concluded.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that Roma have launched a new offer of €17 million for the permanent signing of the former Fulham defender.
The offer is pretty close to United’s valuation of €20 million for Smalling and Roma’s hierarchy believe that with that offer, they would meet what the Red Devils are asking for as they have already paid €3 million for the loan fee of the player.
Smalling has represented his current club in 16 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score two goals along with providing a single assist.
