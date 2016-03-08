Roma make offer for Boca's Colombian midfielder Wilmar Barrios

23 January at 20:35
According to what has been reported by Tycsports.com, Roma have made an offer to Boca Juniors for the loan of Colombian midfielder Wilmar Barrios; with an option to buy at €24m. Monchi is reportedly interested in bringing the 25-year-old to Rome - perhaps signalling his intentions to stay at Roma and build the side up amid reports of Arsenal wanting the Spanish director at their club. 

Barrios may be a familiar face to the English reading; being the Colombian that headbutted Jordan Henderson in the knockout fixture between the two sides - not receiving a red card for doing so. He is a tenacious and hard working midfielder that could really help bring Roma back to life. The Giallorossi have shown vast improvements in recent weeks, after a somewhat mixed start to the 2018/19 season. 

Barrios is said to want to move to Europe, to take on a new challenge as he approaches a midway point in his career. The Colombian and Roma seem to be a perfect match; now it is just down to the two club's to arrange a satisfactory deal.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.