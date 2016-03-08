Roma make offer for Boca's Colombian midfielder Wilmar Barrios
23 January at 20:35According to what has been reported by Tycsports.com, Roma have made an offer to Boca Juniors for the loan of Colombian midfielder Wilmar Barrios; with an option to buy at €24m. Monchi is reportedly interested in bringing the 25-year-old to Rome - perhaps signalling his intentions to stay at Roma and build the side up amid reports of Arsenal wanting the Spanish director at their club.
Barrios may be a familiar face to the English reading; being the Colombian that headbutted Jordan Henderson in the knockout fixture between the two sides - not receiving a red card for doing so. He is a tenacious and hard working midfielder that could really help bring Roma back to life. The Giallorossi have shown vast improvements in recent weeks, after a somewhat mixed start to the 2018/19 season.
Barrios is said to want to move to Europe, to take on a new challenge as he approaches a midway point in his career. The Colombian and Roma seem to be a perfect match; now it is just down to the two club's to arrange a satisfactory deal.
