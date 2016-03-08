Roma make offer to Fonseca; the details
02 June at 10:15Roma are currently on the hunt for a new head coach and their search has seemingly led them to Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca. Fonseca is a highly rated coach who has been tipped with a move to a big European club for a while; supposedly on the shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal before Unai Emery took over last summer.
Roma's offer to Fonseca is reportedly a three-year deal, worth around €2.5m per season for his time with the Giallorossi, as per Il Corriere dello Sport. It appears as though Fonseca is interested and it is now just down to Roma and Shakhtar to come to an agreement.
It is reported that if Fonseca is not allowed to leave his current role, Roma will turn their attention to either De Zerbi or Gattuso.
