Roma, Man Utd loanee wants to stay: decisive meeting tomorrow

Chris Smalling, who performed very well against Brescia today, has decided to stay in the capital of Italy, where he celebrated his 30th birthday two days ago. In fact, his agents are expected in Rome tomorrow to discuss the future.The defender is willing to take a pay cut: a three-year contract worth €3m per year. First, however, Roma will have to reach an agreement with Manchester United. The Red Devils are asking for €18m, while the Giallorossi are willing to pay €15m. In other words, a deal seems close.