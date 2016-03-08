Roma, Mancini one step away for €25m: all the details
09 July at 13:00As anticipated previously by calciomercato.com, the closing of Gianluca Mancini's transfer to Roma is now imminent. The Atalanta defender, courted for months by Monchi and then by the new sporting director Petrachi, should arrive in Rome by the end of the week.
The Italian will act as a replacement to Kostas Manolas. The Greek moved to Napoli last month, following intense negotiations between the two clubs, which also resulted in the signing of Amadou Diawara for Roma.
Now, the negotiations for Mancini are moving in the right direction. In fact, the talks took off last week when the Giallorossi decided to meet Atalanta's request of €25m: €21m plus €4m in bonuses.
The formula is similar to the one when Cristante left Atalanta for Roma: a loan with an obligation to buy next summer. The payment will be made in five instalments, and Mancini will sign a five-year deal worth €2m per year.
