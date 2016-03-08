Roma, Manolas' agent opens up to Chelsea...
16 June at 22:10Kostas Manolas has been on many EPL clubs radar as the Greek defender had another very solid season for Roma. Here is what his agent had to say as he spoke to Romanews.eu :
" Chelsea have interest in Manolas? I don't know anything about this. I don't want to talk about this at this moment in time. Manolas' future with Roma? I don't know, you will have to ask the club about this. Let's see what Roma's plans are for this upcoming season...".
Manolas has been solid as he appeared in 43 games on the season. He scored four goals on the season as he was the one that scored the winning goal in Roma's UCL tie against Fc Barcelona. His future is in doubt as it will now be in Roma's hands. He has been one of the best defenders in the Italian Serie A over the past few seasons as he is an important player for the Roman team...
