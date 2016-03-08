Roma, Manolas sends warning to Porto ahead of Champions League clash

06 March at 20:45
AS Roma take on Portuguese Liga NOS side FC Porto in Portugal this evening, with the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie finishing 2-1 to the Giallorossi at the Stadio Olimpico. Speaking to Sky Sport ahead of the game, Roma's Greek defender Kostas Manolas said the following:

"We must have the attitude of the first leg, where we played the perfect game: we need the same determination to pass the round.

"Three man defence? It gives balance and, as we take avoidable goals, we have to find countermeasures. It will be a very difficult game but we have great experience and we are prepared. It serves the perfect match."

