Roma, Manolas sends warning to Porto ahead of Champions League clash

AS Roma take on Portuguese Liga NOS side FC Porto in Portugal this evening, with the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie finishing 2-1 to the Giallorossi at the Stadio Olimpico. Speaking to Sky Sport ahead of the game, Roma's Greek defender Kostas Manolas said the following:"We must have the attitude of the first leg, where we played the perfect game: we need the same determination to pass the round."Three man defence? It gives balance and, as we take avoidable goals, we have to find countermeasures. It will be a very difficult game but we have great experience and we are prepared. It serves the perfect match."

