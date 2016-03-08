Roma match Barcelona’s offer for Malcom: the latest
24 July at 12:45It seemed all complete and done, with both Bordeaux and AS Roma announcing the move on twitter, but Malcom’s switch from France to Italy hit a stumbling block; La Liga giants Barcelona.
The Catalan club came in with an offer in the eleventh hour and, thus, the French club put the move on hold. Barcelona reportedly offered €41 million for Malcom, with Roma offering just a combined €36 million initially. Now, it appears as though Roma have matched Barca’s offer for the Brazilian, offering €38 million plus €3 million in bonuses.
Reports from Sport and Mundo Deportivo suggested that Barcelona were in pole and, the latest reports from Premium Sport suggest that this is becoming more and more like the eventuality, with a representative of the player currently in Spain, and the player just one step away from joining the La Liga club.
