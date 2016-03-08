Roma: 'Match officials admitted their mistake' after Europa League draw

Paulo.Fonseca.fischia.Roma.2019.20.jpg GETTY IMAGES
25 October at 19:00
On their official Twitter account, AS Roma have revealed that the match official team, led by Scottish referee William Collum, for their Europa League draw with Borussia Monchengladbach admitted their error in awarding the visitors a last-gasp penalty to give the Bundesliga outfit a valuable point in Rome.

'​The management of AS Roma after the game spoke with the match officials, who admitted that they had made a mistake in the assignment of the penalty kick. We respect them and we thank them for their honesty. Now we head to the next game.'
 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.