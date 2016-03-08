Roma: 'Match officials admitted their mistake' after Europa League draw
25 October at 19:00On their official Twitter account, AS Roma have revealed that the match official team, led by Scottish referee William Collum, for their Europa League draw with Borussia Monchengladbach admitted their error in awarding the visitors a last-gasp penalty to give the Bundesliga outfit a valuable point in Rome.
'The management of AS Roma after the game spoke with the match officials, who admitted that they had made a mistake in the assignment of the penalty kick. We respect them and we thank them for their honesty. Now we head to the next game.'
Il management dell’#ASRoma dopo la partita ha parlato con gli ufficiali di gara, i quali hanno ammesso di aver commesso un errore nell’assegnazione del calcio di rigore. Li rispettiamo e li ringraziamo per l‘onestà. Ora testa alla prossima partita #ForzaRoma pic.twitter.com/QYNeU23Tk8— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) October 24, 2019
