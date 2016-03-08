Roma may travel by coach to face a Sevilla team that doesn't want to play: the situation

Roma may have to travel to their Europa League game against Sevilla tomorrow on a coach, following the announcement that Spain won’t allow plans arriving from Italy to land in the country, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the Giallorossi have to work around the restrictions brought on to protect the public against the spread of the Coronavirus, which has seen Serie A postponed until April and the country to undergo a full quarantine. The Giallorossi are scheduled to play against Sevilla tomorrow evening and UEFA’s efforts to obtain a waiver for football teams still hasn’t arrived yet.The current idea is that the Roman club would land in Faro, southern Portugal, the report continues. The team would then travel by coach to Seville, which is 201 kilometers away. The total journey from Roma to Seville to will take around five hours. Furthermore, Sevilla players have expressed to their management that they don’t want to play any games, either against Roma or in the league.Apollo Heyes