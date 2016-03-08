Roma, medical team stop Dzeko from playing against Sampdoria
16 October at 11:15Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has received bad news from the Giallorossi’s medical team about striker Edin Dzeko, according to Calciomercato.com.
The Portuguese coach will have to do without the 33-year-old Bosnian forward in Sunday’s game against Sampdoria due to the double cheekbone fracture that he suffered in the Giallorossi’s last game against Cagliari before the international break.
The player didn’t join his national team during the international break due to recovery from the surgery and was so keen to play that he offered to wear a protective mask in order to feature in the upcoming game.
However, the medical staff yesterday said that it wouldn’t be possible for him and the risk of further injury is too high. However, there is hope within the Giallorossi camp that the former Manchester City striker can return in time for their game against AC Milan.
This opens up the door for new signing Nikola Kalinic to make his first Roma start on the weekend.
Apollo Heyes
