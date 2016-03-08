Roma meet with Ajax boss Ten Hag over potential role
09 May at 17:20Ajax head coach Erik Ten Hag has made a name for himself this season; despite throwing away a 3-0 aggregate lead to lose to Tottenham Hotspur on away goals in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final. Ajax defied all expectations to even reach the semi-final, Ten Hag's side defeating the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid.
According to what has been reported by Radio Radio, Roma, with the help of a Dutch intermediary, had made contact with Ten Hag prior to the semi-final last night about the possibility of the Dutch coach joining the Giallorossi as head coach for the upcoming season.
