Roma meet with Ajax boss Ten Hag over potential role

Ajax head coach Erik Ten Hag has made a name for himself this season; despite throwing away a 3-0 aggregate lead to lose to Tottenham Hotspur on away goals in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final. Ajax defied all expectations to even reach the semi-final, Ten Hag's side defeating the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid.According to what has been reported by Radio Radio, Roma, with the help of a Dutch intermediary, had made contact with Ten Hag prior to the semi-final last night about the possibility of the Dutch coach joining the Giallorossi as head coach for the upcoming season.