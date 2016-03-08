Roma, meeting with Smalling's agent scheduled for Monday
26 November at 11:05Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s representatives are set to meet defender Chris Smalling and his agent for a possible permanent move to the club, as per Sport Mediaset cited by Calciomercato.com.
The England international is currently on a season-long loan from the English Premier League outfit Manchester United where he has impressed everyone, not with his defensive work-rate only but also with his presence in the opposition’s box on the set pieces.
As per the latest report, Roma’s hierarchy are eager to conclude the deal in the coming days and are looking to meet with the player’s agent on Monday to find an agreement for the personal contract.
